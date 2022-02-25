SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 89.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,813 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,877,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

