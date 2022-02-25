SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AZN stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 978.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

