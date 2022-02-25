Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.77

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.77 and traded as low as $15.39. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 2,152 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)
