Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $25.80. Switch shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 16,539 shares.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Get Switch alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.