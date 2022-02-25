Symbol (XYM) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $786.50 million and $9.25 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.80 or 0.06876729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,913.88 or 1.00044795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

