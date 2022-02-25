SYNC Network Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.80 million and $4,585.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00237013 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00021959 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,745,338 coins and its circulating supply is 123,712,108 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

