Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $307.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.