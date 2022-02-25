Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 552.86 ($7.52).

SYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 410 ($5.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.44) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.20) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 510 ($6.94) to GBX 460 ($6.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($183,734.53). Also, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,771.11). Insiders have acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 288.60 ($3.92) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 273.40 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.76).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

