Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
SYRS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 262,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,228. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
