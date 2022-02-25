Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 72,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,011. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 175,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

