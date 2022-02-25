Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $367.52 million, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

