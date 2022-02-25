Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

