TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.67

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €21.67 ($24.63) and last traded at €22.94 ($26.07), with a volume of 432625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €21.95 ($24.94).

Several analysts recently commented on TEG shares. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.88 ($30.54).

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.51.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

