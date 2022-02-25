TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) were down 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 302,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,617,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

