Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.69. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 2,229,879 shares trading hands.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.36 million and a P/E ratio of -71.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61.
Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
