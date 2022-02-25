Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading 2.9% Higher

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.95. 4,065,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,863,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

