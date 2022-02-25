Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $164,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

