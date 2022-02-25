Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.