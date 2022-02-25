Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $14.25. Tapinator shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

About Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

