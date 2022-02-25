Tapmydata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $996,535.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00239047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,566,430 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

