Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Target by 25.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.93. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

