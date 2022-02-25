Taseko Mines Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$677.77 million and a PE ratio of 21.74.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,743,278.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total transaction of C$134,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$251,089.98. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,868.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

