Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,908 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.22 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock worth $5,771,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

