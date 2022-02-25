TD Securities Cuts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins downgraded Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 646,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$18.48.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

