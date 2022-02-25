TD Securities Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$54.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$2.04 on Friday, reaching C$46.69. 1,464,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,467. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$47.07. The company has a market cap of C$24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

