Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,915,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,920,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.55. 57 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,046. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.99 and its 200 day moving average is $413.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.05 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

