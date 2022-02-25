Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,975 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after buying an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 100,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.