Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

FIS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.05. 11,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.48 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 140.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.