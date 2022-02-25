Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.29. 715,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,323. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

