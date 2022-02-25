Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,794.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,985.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,823.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,145.16 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.