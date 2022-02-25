Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $130.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

