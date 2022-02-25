Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,204 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 29.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.77. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.09.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

