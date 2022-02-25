Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $6,509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.54. 947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,394. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

