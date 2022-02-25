Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $236.16. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,342. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

