Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

