Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 194,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,113 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

