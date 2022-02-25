Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Humana by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3,035.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.90. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,044. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.74 and a 200 day moving average of $423.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

