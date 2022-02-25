Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 39.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.14. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,855 shares of company stock worth $2,358,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

