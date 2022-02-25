Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,322 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,393,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

CVLT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 288,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,392. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

