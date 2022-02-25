Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameren by 25.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameren by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

