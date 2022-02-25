Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,119,000 after buying an additional 55,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after buying an additional 144,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

