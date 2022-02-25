Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $205.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.41. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.13 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

