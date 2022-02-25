Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,141,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 381,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares during the period.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,353,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $81.70. 8,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 357.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

