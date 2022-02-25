Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 13,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,501,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

