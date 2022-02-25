Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO opened at $539.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

