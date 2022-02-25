Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 21.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 121.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 585,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after buying an additional 321,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,639,000 after buying an additional 1,849,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

