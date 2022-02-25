Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 967.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 196,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,526 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 14.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,408. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average is $218.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

