Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NMI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,844,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,916,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,461,000 after buying an additional 44,440 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 3,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,782. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

