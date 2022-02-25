Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

