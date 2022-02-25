Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,035,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 242.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,708,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $261.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

